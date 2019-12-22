Basaija Idd
Tooro Region Launches Development Agenda 2020-2030

22 Dec 2019
Tooro Elder's Forum Members Launch TDA

In short
Presenting the Agenda before hundreds of locals, Beatrice Kiraso the spokesperson of Tooro People’s conference noted that the TDA intends to promote strategies that will enhance productivity and improve livelihoods in harmonious environment by a united people.

 

