Tooro Region Launches Development Agenda 2020-2030

In short
Presenting the Agenda before hundreds of locals, Beatrice Kiraso the spokesperson of Tooro People’s conference noted that the TDA intends to promote strategies that will enhance productivity and improve livelihoods in harmonious environment by a united people.
Tooro Region Launches Development Agenda 2020-203022 Dec 2019, 15:57 Comments 191 Views Misc Western Updates
In short
Tagged with: Tooro Development Agenda Tooro people's conference
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.