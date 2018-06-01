Tooro World War Veterans, Businessman Clash Over Land

In short
Peter Balikuraira, the chairperson of the veterans, says that the land and building was given to them by the then Tooro King George David Matthew Kamurasi Rukidi III in 1949, as a token of appreciation for their involvement in World War II
Tooro World War Veterans, Businessman Clash Over Land1 Jun 2018, 07:48 Comments 199 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
Some of the World War II veterans with their grand children and wives infront of a building that is causing contention. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.