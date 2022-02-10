In short
According to the Uganda Athletics Federation - UAF, several top athletes and others from South Sudan, Tanzania and Djibouti are expected to take part in the championship.
Top Athletes Enter National Cross Country Championship
10 Feb 2022
Stepehen Kissa, he is long distance runner who participated in the 10000m, he is remembered for setting pace for his compatriots Chepetegei and Kiplimo during the race in Tokyo. Photo by Fahad Mugan
