In short
Peruth Chemutai, the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal, says that she decided to debut in the national cross country championship as part of her preparation for the World Cross Country Championships.
Top Female Stars Confirm Their Debut At The National Cross-Country Championships
Zena Chebet, Immaculate Cheptoek and Stella Chesang at the National Camp in Kapchorwa, as they prepared for the recently concluded common wealth games in Birmingharm. Photo by William Cheptoek.
In short
