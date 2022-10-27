Zena Chebet, Immaculate Cheptoek and Stella Chesang at the National Camp in Kapchorwa, as they prepared for the recently concluded common wealth games in Birmingharm. Photo by William Cheptoek.

In short

Peruth Chemutai, the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal, says that she decided to debut in the national cross country championship as part of her preparation for the World Cross Country Championships.