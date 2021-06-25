Emma Olinga
Top Katakwi District Leaders Fight over 10-year-old Gov't Motorcycle

25 Jun 2021
BOSCO ALIABU SPEAKER KATAKWI COUNCIL -Photo by Emma Olinga

Okwameri, who was serving as speaker for over 10 years since leadership of former LCV Stephen Ilemukorit to Walter Elakas Okiring on Wednesday 23rd June this year refused to hand over the motorcycle Reg. No. LG LG0037048 saying that he was still a serving councilor.

 

