In short
Okwameri, who was serving as speaker for over 10 years since leadership of former LCV Stephen Ilemukorit to Walter Elakas Okiring on Wednesday 23rd June this year refused to hand over the motorcycle Reg. No. LG LG0037048 saying that he was still a serving councilor.
Top Katakwi District Leaders Fight over 10-year-old Gov't Motorcycle
25 Jun 2021
