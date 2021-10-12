Tororo Residents Petition Parliament Over Delayed SGR Compensation

In short
The residents under the Kasoli Tenants SACCO Ltd acquired the loan in 2013 to construct 250 housing units under the Kasoli Housing Project on 5.5 hectares of land and that 250 families had been identified with over 2000 people to benefit from the project.
Tororo Residents Petition Parliament Over Delayed SGR Compensation12 Oct 2021, 20:18 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: DFCU Bank Kasoli Tenants SACCO Ltd
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.