Christopher Kisekka
09:15

Total Ban on Kaveera Cannot be Enforced Under Current Law-NEMA

29 Jul 2021, 09:06 Comments 52 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Report
A woman sort polyethylene bags waste for recycling Courtesy Photo by Earthfinds

A woman sort polyethylene bags waste for recycling Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
As part of the effort to restore the environment in what has been dubbed as the restoration decade, the government decided to ban the manufacturing, importation, sell, use, distribution, or otherwise dealing in polythene bags locally known as Kaveera.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.