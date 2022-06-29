Julius Ocungi
14:56

Total Energies Set to Start Construction of Central Processing Facility

29 Jun 2022, 14:54 Comments 182 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Oil & Gas Updates
Ongoing enabling infrastructural works at the Central Processing Facility site in Kasenyi village, Ngwedo Sub-county Buliisa District

Ongoing enabling infrastructural works at the Central Processing Facility site in Kasenyi village, Ngwedo Sub-county Buliisa District

In short
Solomon Balemezi, a civil and structural engineer at Total Energies told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the contractor has already hit 68 percent works on enabling infrastructural works.

 

Tagged with: Oil & Gas Tilenga Central Processing Facility
Mentioned: Total Energies

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.