Total Study Confirms Oil Production Environmental Risks

ACOM says there is liklhood of air pollution and dust at Murchison Falls National as more traffic increase for oil production. This picture was taken in 2015 Michael Wambi

ACOM says there is liklhood of air pollution and dust at Murchison Falls National as more traffic increase for oil production. This picture was taken in 2015

The findings list a number of fears on the well-being of communities in Buliisa and Nwoya, likely impact of oil activities on the wildlife in the national park and generally the environment.

 

