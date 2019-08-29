In short
In a statement on Thursday evening, Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production of Total, said: “Despite the termination of this agreement, Total together with its partners CNOOC and Tullow will continue to focus all its efforts on progressing the development of the Lake Albert oil resources.”
Total to Continue Focusing on Development Despite Tullow Oil Deal Termination
29 Aug 2019
In short
