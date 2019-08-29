Mwesigwa Alon
Total to Continue Focusing on Development Despite Tullow Oil Deal Termination

29 Aug 2019, 20:04 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Tullow oil has terminated sale agreement with Total and CNOOC

In a statement on Thursday evening, Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production of Total, said: “Despite the termination of this agreement, Total together with its partners CNOOC and Tullow will continue to focus all its efforts on progressing the development of the Lake Albert oil resources.”

 

