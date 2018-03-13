Michael Wambi
Total Trains Welders For Albertine Projects

Fazil Metal fabrication Center in Hoima where the refinery is located.The welders there can not meet the oil and gas standards. Michael Wambi

The training launched in Kampala on Tuesday a training of welders in Buliisa and Lwengo Districtswill ensure that Ugandans from the Albertine region and East African Crude Oil Pipeline areas get employed.

 

