Total Trains Welders For Albertine Projects

In short
The training launched in Kampala on Tuesday a training of welders in Buliisa and Lwengo Districtswill ensure that Ugandans from the Albertine region and East African Crude Oil Pipeline areas get employed.
Total Trains Welders For Albertine Projects13 Mar 2018, 14:23 Comments 168 Views Business and finance Analysis
Fazil Metal fabrication Center in Hoima where the refinery is located.The welders there can not meet the oil and gas standards. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.