Total Uganda Ltd Sues Former Employees Over Ugx 7.5 Billion Fraud

However, the evidence before court shows that the 7.5 billion shillings’ fraud was discovered in 2019 following an internal audit for the period between 2016 and 2018 which confirmed that there was suspected fraud of fictious payments at four of their branches.
Total Uganda Ltd Sues Former Employees Over Ugx 7.5 Billion Fraud23 Oct 2021, 13:49 Comments 260 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: Fraud at Total Uganda Limited Moses Sebalu the former Senior Accountant, Belinda Nakasi Taxation Accountant, Priscilla Nansikombi a Cashier, Lillian Mboizi Ssanyu Senior Treasury Manager, Ritah Daphine Mbabazi the Procurement Officer, Innocent Tugume a Manager. Total Ben Kiwanuka Service Station, Total Nakivubo, Total Misindye and Gapco Service Station New Oasis. Total Uganda Limited
