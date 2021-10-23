Kukunda Judith
Total Uganda Ltd Sues Former Employees Over Ugx 7.5 Billion Fraud

23 Oct 2021 Kampala, Uganda
A fuel tanker of Total Uganda Limited parked at one of their service stations.

However, the evidence before court shows that the 7.5 billion shillings’ fraud was discovered in 2019 following an internal audit for the period between 2016 and 2018 which confirmed that there was suspected fraud of fictious payments at four of their branches.

 

