TotalEnergies Rejects EU Parliament Invitation over Uganda Pipeline Resolution

In short
“And I consider that the Parliament’s adoption of resolutions containing factual inexactitudes, and statements based on unfounded allegations, some serious, to be most damaging," says the group chairman in a letter to the parliament.
TotalEnergies Rejects EU Parliament Invitation over Uganda Pipeline Resolution10 Oct 2022, 19:18 Comments 463 Views Oil & Gas Human rights Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: EU Resolution on EACOP
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.