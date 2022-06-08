TotalEnergies Unveil Biodiversity Program, as NEMA Calls for Land Compensation

In short
Under the Tilenga Biodiversity Program, TotalEnergies commits to “ensure positive outcomes for biodiversity and communities by applying the mitigation measures “avoid, minimize and restore” impacts. And where they fail to restore the biodiversity, the company will compensate with other activities.
TotalEnergies Unveil Biodiversity Program, as NEMA Calls for Land Compensation8 Jun 2022, 17:23 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Oil & Gas Business and finance Environment Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.