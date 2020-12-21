In short
Jacob Siminyu, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said that apart from having official media credential cards issued by Uganda media center as it has been in the past, all foreign journalists must get the temporary working permits and a special pass.
Tougher Conditions for Foreign Journalists to Cover 2021 General Elections.21 Dec 2020, 18:58 Comments 257 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Security 2021 Elections Updates
