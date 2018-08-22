Dear Jeanne
Tour Operator Arrested for Defrauding Ugandan Rotarians

22 Aug 2018, 17:01 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Martin Kikulwe was found with more than 80 passports

In short
Martin Kikulwe, the proprietor of Sky Mark Africa Tours and Travel was arrested on Tuesday, August 9, 2018, by detectives at Kira road police station after more than five people filed complaints against him. The victims included a number of Ugandan Rotarians and guests, who had planned to travel to the Rotary International convention in Toronto, Canada.

 

