Tour Operator Arrested for Defrauding Ugandan Rotarians

Martin Kikulwe was found with more than 80 passports Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Martin Kikulwe, the proprietor of Sky Mark Africa Tours and Travel was arrested on Tuesday, August 9, 2018, by detectives at Kira road police station after more than five people filed complaints against him. The victims included a number of Ugandan Rotarians and guests, who had planned to travel to the Rotary International convention in Toronto, Canada.