Tour Operators, NFA Oppose Kalangala Forest Land Degazzettment

In short
The Chairperson Ssese Islands Tourism Development Association, Joyce Kikomeko opposes the degazettment of the forest reserve since it preserves many tourism sites including the Henry Stanley and John Speke sites.
Tour Operators, NFA Oppose Kalangala Forest Land Degazzettment11 Aug 2018, 16:58 Comments 89 Views Kalangala, Uganda Environment Tourism Report
Part of the Lutoboka Forest reserve land where government constructed a docking pier and a fishing village
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.