Tourism Ministry Fastracks Uganda Martyrs Shrines Redevelopment Plan

28 May 2019, 07:41 Comments 60 Views Religion East Africa Tourism Report

The Tourism Ministry is developing a master plan to upgrade the shrines and infrastructure in the neighboring areas so as to promote faith based tourism and increase on its earnings from the current Shilling 10 trillion to Shillings 17 trillion by 2020.

 

