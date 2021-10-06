In short
State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra Bahinduka says that the high costs of accommodation and transportation to tourism sites have remained some of the major barriers to domestic tourism in Uganda. More than 60 per cent of the tourists at attractions in Uganda are foreigners, yet the same sites remain unaffordable for the Ugandan population.
Tourism Ministry to Construct Hotels in Protected Areas
In short
Tagged with: Tourism
