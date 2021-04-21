Tourism Sector Demands Reopening of Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary

In short
On Monday, the Uganda Wildlife Authority announced that it had taken over the security of the area to protect the 33 black rhinos at the sanctuary, following an attack by suspected thugs on the sanctuary. The following day, it announced that the facility was closed off to the public, effectively halting tourist activities there.
Tourism Sector Demands Reopening of Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary21 Apr 2021
In short
