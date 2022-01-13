Olive Nakatudde
16:27

Tourism Sector Recovery Disrupted by Budget Cuts

13 Jan 2022, 16:26 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Tourism Report
Community Tourism in Uganda; lack of skilled personnel is affecting growth of the industry. Courtesy photo

Community Tourism in Uganda; lack of skilled personnel is affecting growth of the industry. Courtesy photo

In short
Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities told MPs that the sector remains poorly funded to perform its role meaningfully.

 

Tagged with: Tourism

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.