Tourism Sector Recovery Disrupted by Budget Cuts

In short
Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities told MPs that the sector remains poorly funded to perform its role meaningfully.
Tourism Sector Recovery Disrupted by Budget Cuts13 Jan 2022, 16:26 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Tourism Report
Community Tourism in Uganda; lack of skilled personnel is affecting growth of the industry. Courtesy photo
In short
Tagged with: Tourism
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.