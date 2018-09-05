Residents Task Town Clerk to Explain Change of Road Design

In short
Residents are particularly concerned by the decision of the municipality to block Kutch and Nizam road from crossing through main street road. During the meeting, Florence Kwesiga, who operates a restaurant along Main Street, said the technical officials and the contractor should have consulted them before blocking any road.
Residents Task Town Clerk to Explain Change of Road Design5 Sep 2018, 07:28 Comments 102 Views Jinja, Uganda Local government Report
The Jinja municipality town clerk, Francis Byabagambi engages the residents before fleeing the whole. Login to license this image from 1$.
