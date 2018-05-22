In short
In a circular addressed to all town clerks and senior Assistant Secretaries, Lokuda observes that most of them have taken several years without going on annual leave, which he says is a disciplinary issue.
Wakiso Town Clerks, Sub County Chiefs on Forced Leave Top story22 May 2018
Luke Lokuda, the Wakiso Chief Administrative Office, has sent all Town Clerks and Senior Assistant Secretaries into forced leave so that they recover Youth Livelihood Program (YLP) funds. Login to license this image from 1$.
