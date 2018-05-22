Christopher Kisekka
12:54

Wakiso Town Clerks, Sub County Chiefs on Forced Leave Top story

22 May 2018, 12:54 Comments 160 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
Luke Lokuda, the Wakiso Chief Administrative Office, has sent all Town Clerks and Senior Assistant Secretaries into forced leave so that they recover Youth Livelihood Program (YLP) funds. Christopher Kisekka

Luke Lokuda, the Wakiso Chief Administrative Office, has sent all Town Clerks and Senior Assistant Secretaries into forced leave so that they recover Youth Livelihood Program (YLP) funds. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In a circular addressed to all town clerks and senior Assistant Secretaries, Lokuda observes that most of them have taken several years without going on annual leave, which he says is a disciplinary issue.

 

Tagged with: youth livelihood programme accounting officers sent into forced leave forced leave
Mentioned: ministry of gender labour and social development

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.