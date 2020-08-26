In short
Baisama Awori, the General Manager of leasing and rental division at the Namanve-based dealership, said some of their vehicles were to come from South Africa but the country closed the port of Durban in March. This meant that they had to suspend shipments for both vehicles and spare parts
Toyota Uganda Canceled Vehicle Deliveries for April and May
