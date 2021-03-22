Toyota Wish Currently Most Targeted by Car Thieves- Police

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has identified the ringleaders of thefts as Farouq Nsereko alias Hassan and sometimes known as Jamil and Joseph Wambi also known as Daniel Kato. The duo has pending car theft cases at Nateete, Kawempe, Kajjansi, Katwe and Bweyogerere.
Toyota Wish Currently Most Targeted by Car Thieves- Police22 Mar 2021, 16:43 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.