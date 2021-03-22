Kato Joseph
16:53

Toyota Wish Currently Most Targeted by Car Thieves- Police

22 Mar 2021, 16:43 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Fred Enanga- police PRO

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has identified the ringleaders of thefts as Farouq Nsereko alias Hassan and sometimes known as Jamil and Joseph Wambi also known as Daniel Kato. The duo has pending car theft cases at Nateete, Kawempe, Kajjansi, Katwe and Bweyogerere.

 

