Tracking the Masterminds of the Dunamiscoins Scam

In short

Many of the former staff of the exchange believe that in arresting Lwanga and Nabunya, the police went for the soft targets. Although Lwanga, Nabunya, and two others, Susan Awon and Faith Makula, were the registered owners of Dunamiscoins Resources Limited, the beneficial owners of the company; were four West Africans; Kingsley Egbe and Johnson Frank from Nigeria and Isaac Akwete, and a one Dr Mike from Ghana.