Investors Tipped on Opportunities in Northern Uganda

In short
The calls to invest in mechanized agriculture were based on studies undertaken in the districts of Arua, Gulu, Lira, Nwoya, and Nebbi under a programme codenamed Northern Uganda: Transforming the Economy through Climate Smart Agribusiness Market Development NUTEC-MD.
Investors Tipped on Opportunities in Northern Uganda6 Jun 2018, 20:38 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: mechanized agriculture in northern uganda
Mentioned: ladwong farming ltd northern uganda – transforming the economy through climate smart agri-business market development -nu-tec md
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.