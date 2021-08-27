Stanley Ebele
07:18

Tractors Donated by President Museveni Abandoned in Karenga Bushes

27 Aug 2021, 07:04 Comments 210 Views Karenga, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
One of the tractors donated by Museveni abandoned in Lobangit

One of the tractors donated by Museveni abandoned in Lobangit

In short
But while monitoring government programmes on Thursday, Karenga Resident District Commissioner, Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka and the Chief Administrative Officer Jonathan Musoke discovered that the tractors were out of use.

 

Tagged with: Napore Development Association commercial farming office of the president
Mentioned: Napore Development Association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.