Traders Appeal over Bush at Stalled Mukono Municipality Headquarters

In short
Mukono Municipality demolished one of its old buildings last year to create space for the construction of the new administration block. However, the project stalled at the foundation level and has since become bushy, with shrubs now covering the entire area, including stores that were set up by the contractor.
Traders Appeal over Bush at Stalled Mukono Municipality Headquarters4 Jan 2023, 14:20 Comments 136 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Business and finance Environment Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Traders Appeal for Clearance of Grown-up Bushes at Stalled Mukono Municipality Headquarters
Mentioned: Stalled building
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.