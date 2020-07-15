AYUBU KIRINYA
Traders Counting Losses as Kenya Blocks Entry of Uganda Cane Trucks

15 Jul 2020, 10:24 Comments 229 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
sugar cane owners and truck drivers standing along Busia customs road with loaded sugarcane truck

In short
Over 100 Ugandan trucks carrying about 300,000 tons of sugarcane are stuck at the Busia One Stop Border point. Many of the traders were delivering the cane to companies such as Busia Sugar Allied factory and Olepito Sugar Factory in Kenya’s Busia County.

 

