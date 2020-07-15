Traders Counting Losses as Kenya Blocks Entry of Uganda Cane Trucks

In short
Over 100 Ugandan trucks carrying about 300,000 tons of sugarcane are stuck at the Busia One Stop Border point. Many of the traders were delivering the cane to companies such as Busia Sugar Allied factory and Olepito Sugar Factory in Kenya’s Busia County.
Traders Counting Losses as Kenya Blocks Entry of Uganda Cane Trucks15 Jul 2020, 10:24 Comments 229 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
