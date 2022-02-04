Gabriel Mukisa
Traders Decry Increasingly Long Queue of Empty Trucks in Busia Town

4 Feb 2022 Busia Uganda
Some the shops blocked by empty trucks along Jinja road in Busia town

In short
According to the traders, they are no longer selling their goods because of the long queue of empty trucks that have blocked their clients from seeing displayed goods in their shops. The truckers also dump garbage and also even excrete in front of their shops, something that poses risk to their lives as they can easily contract diseases.

 

