Traders Decry Lose of Merchandise in Moroto Central Market

In short
According to Masese, he lost merchandise worth Shillings 100,00 to burglary within a period of three weeks when he joined the market. ‘’We are very irritated and sad over the losses we are facing because of these constant thefts of our goods. We are mugged almost every night and no one cares,’’ Masese said.
Traders Decry Lose of Merchandise in Moroto Central Market3 Apr 2022, 12:22 Comments 149 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.