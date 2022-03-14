Traders Flee Busia Market To Resist Eviction

In short
In January this year, Masinya sub-county secured two-2 acres of land in Bunyuhe village for the market expansion to accommodate 1,500 traders.
Councillors passed a resolution to evict all traders who were operating on the streets in Mugasia trading center to reduce congestion and traffic jam, especially during market day on Sundays.
Traders Flee Busia Market To Resist Eviction14 Mar 2022, 09:07 Comments 223 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.