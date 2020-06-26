In short
Kyambadde says that they were looking at the preparedness of the traders to re-open basing on the availability of washrooms, water, hand washing facilities and the ability of traders to maintain social distancing. Although the two arcades had washrooms and handwashing facilities at the entrance, the team could not conclude yet on whether they qualify for re-opening.
Traders Plead for Reopening as Ministers Inspect Kampala Arcades
