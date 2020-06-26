Hafitha Issa
21:32

Traders Plead for Reopening as Ministers Inspect Kampala Arcades

26 Jun 2020, 21:28 Comments 135 Views Business and finance Politics Misc Report
Traders, Vendors outside Park View Shopping Center

Traders, Vendors outside Park View Shopping Center

In short
Kyambadde says that they were looking at the preparedness of the traders to re-open basing on the availability of washrooms, water, hand washing facilities and the ability of traders to maintain social distancing. Although the two arcades had washrooms and handwashing facilities at the entrance, the team could not conclude yet on whether they qualify for re-opening.

 

Tagged with: Re-opening of Arcades

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.