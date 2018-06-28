In short
A second cloth vendor in Owino market, who only preferred to identify himself as Moses, says despite selling hooded jackets he isnt certain whether or not he will be picked up. He wants the president to reconsider his stand on the hooded clothes.
Traders React to Ban on Hooded Jackets 28 Jun 2018
