Okello Emmanuel
16:19

Traditional Birth Attendants Remain Active in Bunyoro

5 Jun 2019, 16:14 Comments 108 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
The government banned Traditional Birth Attendants close to ten years ago, with the hope of reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. But their services continue to be both widespread and popular, attracting a number of women who shun the services of trained and skilled medical personnel.

 

Tagged with: TBAs expectant mothers health officials

