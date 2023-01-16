Traditional Healer Wanted Over Death of Mother, Newborn Child

In short
Kifuko reportedly developed labor pains on Sunday night and went to Kaiso's home for redress. She, however, developed unforeseen complications immediately after giving birth to a baby boy who died moments later.
Traditional Healer Wanted Over Death of Mother, Newborn Child16 Jan 2023
