Wambuzi Reacheal
14:00

Traditional Healer Wanted Over Death of Mother, Newborn Child

16 Jan 2023, 13:55 Comments 56 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Kifuko reportedly developed labor pains on Sunday night and went to Kaiso's home for redress. She, however, developed unforeseen complications immediately after giving birth to a baby boy who died moments later.

 

Tagged with: Traditional Healers child death member
Mentioned: Busoga North Buwuula Edward Kaiso Fatuma Kifuko Geoffrey Kyalo Kamuli police spokesperson

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.