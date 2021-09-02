In short
Data from the health ministry shows that at the moment the patient healer ratio stands at one healer for every 700 hundred people. This is low compared to the one doctor, 25,000 patients ratio in regard to medical doctors
Traditional Healers Outnumber Medical Doctors by 35:1 in Uganda
