In short
Joseph Kawulula, a traditionalist from Namayingo district, says the contested land belongs to the spirits. He asks kingdom officials to support their efforts to construct a shrine rather than block their request.
Traditionalists Defy Kingdom Directive Not to Construct Shrine on River Nile Banks Top story8 Jan 2020, 14:33 Comments 220 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Mentioned: Budhagali Budhagali Nabamba Budondo Busoga Hassan Kirunda Jalia Nabulumba Jinja Joseph Kawulula Namayingo Richard Mafumo River Nile
