Traditionalists Defy Kingdom Directive Not to Construct Shrine on River Nile Banks Top story

8 Jan 2020, 14:33 Comments 220 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Hassan Kirunda sitted in one of the shrines constructed at the river Nile shores.

In short
Joseph Kawulula, a traditionalist from Namayingo district, says the contested land belongs to the spirits. He asks kingdom officials to support their efforts to construct a shrine rather than block their request.

 

