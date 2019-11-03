Wambuzi Reacheal
Traditionalists Disagree On Budhagali’s Burial Top story

3 Nov 2019 Jinja, Uganda
Mukisa Mutyaba (in black coat) speaks to journalists before vacating the burrial premises.

This afternoon, a section of traditionalists led by Mukisa Mutyaba who refers to himself as the leader of traditionalists in the country accused Jjumba Lubowa, the leader of “Tondism", a traditional faith group of failure to fulfill the rituals of the gods.

 

