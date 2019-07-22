In short
Mark Ssali, the UNRA Communications Officer, says the ferry that connect Kiryandongo and Apac districts through Masindi port and Kungu route across River Nile has been suspended for a month. He says it will resume operations on August 12th, 2019.
He adds that it shall be reopen for public use by August 12th, 2019.
During this one month, the public has been advised to use alternative routes including Masindi port junction through Karuma Bridge on Lira-Kamdini high way or Nakasongola junction through Lake Kyoga to Amolatar district for those traveling to Northern Uganda.
Traffic Diverted as UNRA Closes Masindi Port Ferry
Tagged with: River Nile UNRA apac district masindi port
