In short
Police Constable Harshim Nwenyi, 28, attached to Tororo Central Police Station was attacked by a mob in Katende zone after being accused by a woman that he had stolen his phone. The woman was later identified as his girlfriend.
Mob Beats Traffic Officer into Coma for Confiscating Girlfriend's Phone23 Jan 2022, 08:59 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Harshim Nwenyi ,Akim Kawadwa ,Zaina Nanteza ,Hajjati Zaituni Mutagubya ,ASP Luke Owoyesigyire
Mentioned: Mulago hospital Nakulabye, Kampala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.