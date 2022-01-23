Mugisha James
Mob Beats Traffic Officer into Coma for Confiscating Girlfriend's Phone

23 Jan 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Harshim Nwenyi in Mulago Hospital

Police Constable Harshim Nwenyi, 28, attached to Tororo Central Police Station was attacked by a mob in Katende zone after being accused by a woman that he had stolen his phone. The woman was later identified as his girlfriend.

 

