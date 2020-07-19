Traffic Officers Accused of Using Routes Charts to Extort Money from Drivers

In short
Tom Ssengendo, a driver operating from the New Taxi Park says that traffic officers, in a suspicious manner, divert them from their routes to roads where they find other officers who then accuse them of abusing their route chart. As a result, a number of drivers have been arrested or forced to pay bribes to bail themselves out.
Traffic Officers Accused of Using Routes Charts to Extort Money from Drivers19 Jul 2020, 09:00 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.