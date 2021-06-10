Kato Joseph
Traffic Officers Paired With Armed FFU

10 Jun 2021, 17:38 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
FFU standing near traffic officers at Wandegeya

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the deployment of traffic officers alongside armed colleagues is in response to President, Yoweri Museveni’s directive during the State of Nation Address last week.

 

