The police will also be holding joint patrols with the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF, to ensure that no revellers and swimmers are in the waters by 6 p. m. There shall also be no burning of tires and firing of bullets as part of celebrations.
Traffic Police Deployed at Entebbe Beaches to Tame Drunk Drivers
31 Dec 2019
