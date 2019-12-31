Lubulwa Henry
Traffic Police Deployed at Entebbe Beaches to Tame Drunk Drivers Top story

31 Dec 2019, 12:42 Comments 206 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Misc Updates
Fire works display -welcoming the year 2020 - Image by Uganda Police Uganda Police

Fire works display -welcoming the year 2020 - Image by Uganda Police

The police will also be holding joint patrols with the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF, to ensure that no revellers and swimmers are in the waters by 6 p. m. There shall also be no burning of tires and firing of bullets as part of celebrations.

 

