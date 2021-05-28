Traffic Police Worried for their Health as Pollution Increases; Implore Scientists to Intervene

In short
The Acting Traffic Police Director ,Lawrence Niwabiine, says that as police they are concerned and worried about the health of their manpower that execute their daily duties in an environment that exposes them to the polluted air.
Traffic Police Worried for their Health as Pollution Increases; Implore Scientists to Intervene28 May 2021, 18:57 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Traffic police on pollution air pollution scientists
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.