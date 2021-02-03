Amony Immaculate
18:11

Tragic Childhood Shaped Agnes Auma's Achy Journey to Parliament

3 Feb 2021, 18:09 Comments 119 Views Lira, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Lifestyle Updates
Linda Agnes Auma during an interview.

Linda Agnes Auma during an interview.

In short
At two years, Auma lost her father; Major General David Oyite Ojok, a man who commanded one of the forces that overthrew President Idi Amin Dada in 1979 and later became Chief of Staff of the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA).

 

Tagged with: From child mother to parliament Gen. David Oyite Ojok Woman MP Lira District
Mentioned: NRM Party

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.