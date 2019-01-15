Trailer Knocks Two People Dead in Banda

In short
The trailer registration number UAX 205V knocked a bodaboda rider and a hawker, both of whom were standing near a fuel pump at the station. The trailer later knocked down the fuel pumps sparking off a fire which, however, was controlled before causing serious destruction.
Trailer Knocks Two People Dead in Banda15 Jan 2019, 14:28 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The trailer which knocked the two people still parked at Moil Petrol Station Login to license this image from 1$.
