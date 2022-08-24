Training Could Curb Modern Security Threats - CDF

In short
Mbadi said that at the time of the college's inception in 2004, the priority was largely on professionalizing the militaristic skills amongst senior officers, but security threats have evolved, which warrants the college to amend its’ curriculum.
Training Could Curb Modern Security Threats - CDF24 Aug 2022, 20:24 Comments 98 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Report
In short
Tagged with: ability cyber security security staff
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.