Christopher Tusiime
16:39

Training of Health Workers on Rapid HIV Recency Testing Starts in Tooro

16 Aug 2019, 16:36 Comments 153 Views Health Report
Geoffrey Taasi

Geoffrey Taasi

In short
Ministry of Health has started training health workers in the districts of Kamwenge, Kabarole, Kitagwenda and Bunyangabu, who will be taking part in new intervention aimed at combating HIV/Aids that is being piloted in country.

 

Tagged with: HIV Testing antiretroviral drug viral disease
Mentioned: Health Management PEPFAR Recency Assay

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.