Training of Health Workers on Rapid HIV Recency Testing Starts in Tooro

In short
Ministry of Health has started training health workers in the districts of Kamwenge, Kabarole, Kitagwenda and Bunyangabu, who will be taking part in new intervention aimed at combating HIV/Aids that is being piloted in country.
Training of Health Workers on Rapid HIV Recency Testing Starts in Tooro16 Aug 2019, 16:36 Comments 153 Views Health Report
